Rafiganj Election Results 2025: Gulam Shahid Vs Pramod Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Rafiganj seat in Bihar, where Janata Dal's (United) Pramod Kumar Singh is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal's Gulam Shahid.

Rafiganj went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 67.06%.

Here is all you need to know about the Rafiganj constituency: