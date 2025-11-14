Rafiganj Election Results 2025: Gulam Shahid Vs Pramod Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Rafiganj seat in Bihar, where Janata Dal's (United) Pramod Kumar Singh is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal's Gulam Shahid.
Rafiganj went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 67.06%.
Here is all you need to know about the Rafiganj constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
For years, Rafiganj was a stronghold of the JDU with Ashok Kumar Singh claiming the seat in both the 2010 and 2015 elections. Until, RJD's Mohammad Nehaluddin broke that winning streak in the 2020 Bihar Lesgislative Assembly elections.
Will RJD's recent dethroning of JDU extend into 2025 as well? We shall find out. The victory margin in 2020 was 9429 and voter turnout stood at 55.97%.
Dominant parties in the area are: BJP, JDU, RJD,INC
As per the 2011 census, Aurangabad's Rafiganj holds a population of approximately 3.12 lakh people, of which around 1.62 lakh are males and 1.49 lakh are female.
The area is primarily a Hindu regions with Hindus making up about 82.07% of the population, followed by Muslims who make up 17.18%. Other minorities such as Christians and Sikhs are present in small proportions.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.