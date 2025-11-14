Parihar Election Results 2025: Gayetri Devi Vs Smita Gupta — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Parihar seat in Bihar, where Gayetri Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Smita Gupta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Akhilesh Narayan Thakur of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting as one of the leading faces.

Parihar is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Sitamarhi district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Sitamarhi Parliament Seat.

Parihar went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Parihar constituency: