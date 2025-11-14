Parihar Election Results 2025: Gayetri Devi Vs Smita Gupta — Who's Winning?
Parihar is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Sitamarhi district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Sitamarhi Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Parihar seat in Bihar, where Gayetri Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Smita Gupta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Akhilesh Narayan Thakur of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting as one of the leading faces.
Parihar went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Parihar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Sitamarhi's countryside profile Parihar is typically NDA–MGB straight fight. In 2020, BJP’s Gayatri Devi won, defeating RJD’s Ritu Kumar. BJP was incumbent, RJD the chief challenger. The same alliances define 2025.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Parihar had 3,17,508 registered voters and 444 polling stations.
In 2020, BJP’s Gayetri Devi won against Ritu Kumar of RJD with a margin of 0.91%. The voter turnout of Parihar in the 2020 Assembly Election was 54.38%
In 2015, Parihar saw 57.37% voting, where Gayetri Devi won against Ram Chandra Purve of RJD with a margin of 2.46%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.