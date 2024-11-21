Maharashtra Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Axis My India Predicts Clear Majority For BJP-Led Mahayuti

The Bhartiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti is projected to win a majority of seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. This indicates a strong mandate for a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar)'s Mahayuti alliance, according to an exit poll survey by Axis My India.

The Mahayuti alliance is projected to secure 178-200 seats. In terms of party-wise data in the alliance, BJP is to get 98-107 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is to get 53-58 seats, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will win 25-30 seats.

The MVA, which includes the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is projected to secure 82-102 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win six to twelve seats, Axis My India'S survey said.

While in MVA, Congress may win 28-36 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) will get 26-32 seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will get 26-30 seats.