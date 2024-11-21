Maharashtra Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Axis My India Predicts Clear Majority For BJP-Led Mahayuti
Axis My India survey forecasts a win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra elections, with BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) securing 178-200 seats collectively.
The Bhartiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti is projected to win a majority of seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. This indicates a strong mandate for a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar)'s Mahayuti alliance, according to an exit poll survey by Axis My India.
The Mahayuti alliance is projected to secure 178-200 seats. In terms of party-wise data in the alliance, BJP is to get 98-107 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is to get 53-58 seats, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will win 25-30 seats.
The MVA, which includes the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is projected to secure 82-102 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win six to twelve seats, Axis My India'S survey said.
While in MVA, Congress may win 28-36 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) will get 26-32 seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will get 26-30 seats.
The BJP is contesting the highest number of seats (149) among all the parties, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is contesting 81 seats, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party will contest 53 seats.
In the MVA, the Indian National Congress has nominated candidates for 101 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 95 seats and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) with 86.
Maharashtra has 288 assembly constituencies and is divided into five subdivisions: Konkan (home to Mumbai and Thane metros), Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Northern Maharashtra, also called Khandesh.
Maharashtra's total electors have reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra witnessed a record voter turnout in the state Assembly elections on Nov. 20, with the overall voting percentage reaching 65.02%, the highest in the last 30 years since the 1995 polls.
The Mumbai City recorded the lowest voter turnout at 52.07% in its 10 Assembly Constituencies.
Despite muted participation from urban voters, Maharashtra Assembly elections saw more voter turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the voting percentage stood at 61.39%.
(Disclaimer: Exit poll data may not always be accurate.)