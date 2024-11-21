Maharashtra Election Voting Percentage: Check District-Wise Voter Turnout In The State

This was the first time since 1995 that the state’s voter turnout was so high in an assembly election. According to the EC, the numbers also surpassed the voter turnout of the 2019 assembly elections. It further surpassed the turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the turnout was recorded at 61.39%.

The official release by the ECI showed that the highest turnout was recorded in the 10 assembly seats in the Kolhapur district at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% (three assembly constituencies) and Jalna at 72.30% (five assembly constituencies). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Mumbai City district—home to 10 assembly constituencies—at 52.07%.

The Election Commission also took note of the “dismal” participation of cities, despite its efforts to promote voting.

“Despite a range of measures by the Commission for ease of voting, and motivational campaigns, urban voters in the state continued their dismal record of low participation in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane,” it said in a separate statement.

The polling body said that special emphasis was in place to fight 'urban apathy', owing to the trend of low voter turnout witnessed in urban centres in Maharashtra in past state and parliamentary elections.

“More than 1,185 polling stations were set up in high rise buildings/societies and as per directions from CEC Rajiv Kumar all basic facilities were provided at polling stations, including benches for voters in queue, volunteers and wheelchairs,” it said.

Several awareness and mass mobilisation campaigns were organised ahead of the polls involving film celebrities, EC state and national icons including Sachin Tendulkar, to motivate urban and young voters.