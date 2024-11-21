Maharashtra Election Voting Percentage: Check District-Wise Voter Turnout In The State
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The highest turnout was recorded in the 10 assembly seats in the Kolhapur district at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68%.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The voter turnout in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 stood at 65% on Wednesday, Nov. 20, as Mumbai city continued to see low participation of voters.
While voter turnout across the state surpassed the 2019 election figures, it was also the highest in the last 30 years since 1995.
As per the latest update by the Election Commission, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 65.02% as of 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning and updated figures will be available AC and district wise, live at Voter Turnout App,” the EC said in a press note.
This was the first time since 1995 that the state’s voter turnout was so high in an assembly election. According to the EC, the numbers also surpassed the voter turnout of the 2019 assembly elections. It further surpassed the turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the turnout was recorded at 61.39%.
The official release by the ECI showed that the highest turnout was recorded in the 10 assembly seats in the Kolhapur district at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% (three assembly constituencies) and Jalna at 72.30% (five assembly constituencies). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Mumbai City district—home to 10 assembly constituencies—at 52.07%.
The Election Commission also took note of the “dismal” participation of cities, despite its efforts to promote voting.
“Despite a range of measures by the Commission for ease of voting, and motivational campaigns, urban voters in the state continued their dismal record of low participation in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane,” it said in a separate statement.
The polling body said that special emphasis was in place to fight 'urban apathy', owing to the trend of low voter turnout witnessed in urban centres in Maharashtra in past state and parliamentary elections.
“More than 1,185 polling stations were set up in high rise buildings/societies and as per directions from CEC Rajiv Kumar all basic facilities were provided at polling stations, including benches for voters in queue, volunteers and wheelchairs,” it said.
Several awareness and mass mobilisation campaigns were organised ahead of the polls involving film celebrities, EC state and national icons including Sachin Tendulkar, to motivate urban and young voters.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: District-Wise Voter Turnout
Here is the district-wise voter turnout for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, according to EC data as of 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Voting for all the 288 assembly seats in the state was held in a single phase on Nov. 20. The counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to be held on Nov. 23. Meanwhile, the exit poll results are indicating the ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP, is likely to make a comeback in the western state, beating rival Maha Vikas Aghadi.