Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai, Thane Record Lowest Turnout; Check Constituency-Wise Voting Percentage
Mumbai City district recorded the lowest voter turnout, followed by Mumbai Suburban and Thane.
Maharashtra saw a record voter turnout in the polling for 288 Assembly seats on Wednesday. The overall voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 stood at 65.11%, as per the latest data from the Election Commission. The overall voting percentage in the western state touched the highest level in 30 years since the 1995 Assembly elections.
While Kolhapur recorded the higher voter turnout at 76.25%, the urban areas of the state continued to show apathy towards voting.
“Despite a range of measures by the Commission for ease of voting, and motivational campaigns, urban voters in the state continued their dismal record of low participation in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane,” the Election Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
Here is a detailed list of Assembly constituency-wise turnout in the three districts, where voter participation was the lowest in the state.
Assembly Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout In Mumbai City
Mumbai City district recorded the lowest voter count in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections for its 10 Assembly Constituencies at 52.07%.
Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout In Mumbai City District
Byculla: 53%
Colaba: 44.49%
Dharavi: 49.7%
Mahim: 58%
Malabar Hill: 52.53%
Mumbadevi: 48.76%
Shivadi: 54.42%
Sion Koliwada: 51.43%
Wadala: 57.37%
Worli: 52.78%
Assembly Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout In Mumbai Suburban
Mumbai Suburban district also saw a poor response from voters with the second lowest turnout at 55.77% in its 26 Assembly segments.
Constituency-Wise Voter turnout in Mumbai Suburban district
Andheri East: 58.33%
Andheri West: 53%
Anushakti Nagar: 54%
Bhandup West: 61.12%
Borivali: 60.5%
Chandivali: 50.07%
Charkop: 57.76%
Chembur: 54.92%
Dahisar: 58%
Dindoshi: 57.52%
Ghatkopar East: 59.01%
Ghatkopar West: 59.65%
Goregaon: 55.43%
Jogeshwari East: 59.15%
Kalina: 52.66%
Kandivali East: 54.69%
Kurla: 52.75%
Magathane: 58.47%
Malad West: 53.4%
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar: 52%
Mulund: 60.49%
Vandre East: 54.66%
Vandre West: 50.36%
Versova: 51.2%
Vikhroli: 57%
Vile Parle: 56.98%
Assembly Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout In Thane
Thane recorded the third lowest voting percentage in the state at 56.05% across the 18 Assembly seats in the district.
Constituency-wise voter turnout in Thane
Airoli: 51.5%
Ambernath: 47.75%
Belapur: 55.24%
Bhiwandi East: 49.2%
Bhiwandi Rural: 69.01%
Bhiwandi West: 54.1%
Dombivali: 56.19%
Kalyan East: 58.5%
Kalyan Rural: 57.81%
Kalyan West: 54.75%
Kopri - Pachpakhadi: 59.85%
Mira Bhayandar: 51.76%
Mumbra - Kalwa: 52.01%
Murbad: 64.92%
Ovala - Majiwada: 52.25%
Shahapur: 68.32%
Thane: 59.01%
Ulhasnagar: 54%
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Results On Nov. 23
The results for all 288 Assembly seats of Maharashtra will be announced on Nov. 23 after counting of votes.
The politically significant state witnessed a direct face-off between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Several exit polls, released after the voting ended on Wednesday, gave a clear edge to the ruling coalition against MVA.
The Mahayuti alliance is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as the major allies. On the other hand, MVA is a coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar).