Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai, Thane Record Lowest Turnout; Check Constituency-Wise Voting Percentage

Maharashtra saw a record voter turnout in the polling for 288 Assembly seats on Wednesday. The overall voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 stood at 65.11%, as per the latest data from the Election Commission. The overall voting percentage in the western state touched the highest level in 30 years since the 1995 Assembly elections.

While Kolhapur recorded the higher voter turnout at 76.25%, the urban areas of the state continued to show apathy towards voting.