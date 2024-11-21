Maharashtra Records Best Voter Turnout In 30 Years; Check 10 Districts With Highest Voting Percentage

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra witnessed a record voter turnout in the state Assembly elections on Nov. 20 with the overall voting percentage reaching 65.02%, the highest in the last 30 years since 1995 polls.

The voting for all the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 was held in a single phase on Wednesday.

Among the districts, voter turnout in Kolhapur was the highest at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% and Jalna at 73.30%, as per the data from the Election Commission of India.

As many as 10 districts recorded over 70% voter turnout each, marking a sharp shift from Maharashtra’s past trend of low voter participation.