Maharashtra Records Best Voter Turnout In 30 Years; Check 10 Districts With Highest Voting Percentage
The district-wise voter turnout in Kolhapur was the highest at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% and Jalna at 73.30%.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra witnessed a record voter turnout in the state Assembly elections on Nov. 20 with the overall voting percentage reaching 65.02%, the highest in the last 30 years since 1995 polls.
The voting for all the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 was held in a single phase on Wednesday.
Among the districts, voter turnout in Kolhapur was the highest at 76.25%, followed by Gadchiroli at 73.68% and Jalna at 73.30%, as per the data from the Election Commission of India.
As many as 10 districts recorded over 70% voter turnout each, marking a sharp shift from Maharashtra’s past trend of low voter participation.
The Election Commission in a press release on Nov. 20 said that it had taken several measures for ease of voting and launched motivational campaigns to encourage voters to go out and vote.
However, all these measures failed to woo voters in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane. The Mumbai City recorded the lowest voter turnout at 52.07% in its 10 Assembly Constituencies.
Despite muted participation from urban voters, Maharashtra Assembly elections saw more voter turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the voting percentage stood at 61.39%.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Top 10 Districts With Highest Voter Turnout
From Kolhapur to Jalna, here is the list of the 10 districts and their assembly constituencies that saw the highest voting percentage, according to the ECI data.
Kolhapur
Overall voter turnout: 76.25%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with highest turnout: Karvir (84.79%), Kagal (81.72%), Shahuwadi (79.04%).
Gadchiroli
Overall voter turnout: 73.68%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with the highest turnout: Armori (74.50%), Gadchiroli (73.32%), Aheri (73.26%).
Jalna
Overall voter turnout: 72.3%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with highest turnout: Bhokardan (77.20%), Ghansawani (77.06%), Badnapur (74.60%).
Sangli
Overall voter turnout: 71.89%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with the highest turnout: Padus-Kalegaon (79.02%), Shirala (78.47%), Islampur (74.51%).
Ahmednagar
Overall voter turnout: 71.73%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with highest turnout: Nevasa (79.89%), Karjat Jamkhed (75.15%), Sangamner (74.57%).
Satara
Overall voter turnout: 71.71
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with the highest turnout: Koregaon (77.64%), Karad South (76.26%), Karad North (74.67%).
Chandrapur
Overall voter turnout: 71.27%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with highest turnout: Chimur (81.75%), Brahmapuri (80.54%), Rajura (72.71%).
Hingoli
Overall voter turnout: 71.1%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with the highest turnout: Kalamnuri (73.15%), Basmath (72.20%), Hingoli (68.01%).
Parbhani
Overall voter turnout: 70.38%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with the highest turnout: Jintur (73.28%), Gangakhed (72.01%), Pathri (70.02%).
Buldhana
Overall voter turnout: 70.32%
Top 3 Assembly Constituencies in the district with the highest turnout: Khamgaon (76.06%), Jalgaon (73.02%), Chikhli (71.68%).
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Assembly elections results will be announced on Nov. 23 after the counting of votes.
The Maharashtra elections saw a direct fight between the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Most of the Exit Poll projections suggest the ruling Mahayuti coalition is likely to return to power while there could be a close contest in many Assembly segments.