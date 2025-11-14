Kutumba Election Results 2025: Rajesh Ram Vs Lalan Ram — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Kutumba seat in Bihar, where Rajesh Ram of the Indian National Congress (INC) is facing off against Lalan Ram of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Rajesh Ram from INC, the sitting MLA for the Kutumba seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections, is also one of the key candidates for Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about Kutumba constituency: