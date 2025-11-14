Kutumba Election Results 2025: Rajesh Ram Vs Lalan Ram — Who's Winning?
In the last assembly elections, Rajesh Ram from the Congress had won from Kutumba.
Counting is underway for the Kutumba seat in Bihar, where Rajesh Ram of the Indian National Congress (INC) is facing off against Lalan Ram of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).
Rajesh Ram from INC, the sitting MLA for the Kutumba seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections, is also one of the key candidates for Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about Kutumba constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Kutumba is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Rajesh Kumar of INC won the election in 2020 with 36.61% vote share (50,822 votes) against Sharwan Bhuiya of HAM who secured 24.61% (34,169 votes), with a margin of 16,653 votes.
In 2015, Rajesh Kumar of INC won with 38.33% vote share (51,303 votes) against Manju Devi of IND who got 29.92% (40,205 votes), with a margin of 11,098 votes. In 2010, Lalan Ram of JD(U) won with 35.12% vote share (46,920 votes) against Rajesh Kumar of RJD who secured 28.45% (38,000 votes), with a margin of 8,920 votes.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a SC-reserved one with 29% Scheduled Caste population, alongside a significant OBC presence aligning with Bihar's statewide 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11