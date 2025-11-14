Kalyanpur (SC) Election Results 2025: Maheshwar Hazari Vs Ranjit Ram — Who's Winning?
Here is all you need to know about Kalyanpur (SC) constituency:
Counting is underway for the Kalyanpur (SC) seat in Bihar, where Maheshwar Hazari of Janata Dal United is facing Ranjit Ram from Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lenninist).
Samastipur district's Kalyanpur went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 73.68%.
Maheshwar Hazari from JDU the sitting MLA from Kalyanpur Samastipur seat after registering a win in 2020 lesgislative assembly elections, he is also one of the key candidates for Bihar elections 2025.
Apart from this, Ram Balak Paswan from the newly formed Jan Suraaj party is also contending for the Kalyanpur Samastipur seat.
Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Kalyanpur is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.
Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, JD(U) has consistently bagged this constituency, establishing a stronghold in the area.
The Kalyanpur block of Samastipur has a population of 310,439 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 1.60 lakh are males while approximately 1.50 lakh are females.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a Hindu-dominant one with 89.21% Hindus, followed by Muslims that make up 10.61% and then Christians and Sikhs.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.