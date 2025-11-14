Kalyanpur (SC) Election Results 2025: Maheshwar Hazari Vs Ranjit Ram — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Kalyanpur (SC) seat in Bihar, where Maheshwar Hazari of Janata Dal United is facing Ranjit Ram from Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lenninist).

Samastipur district's Kalyanpur went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 73.68%.

Maheshwar Hazari from JDU the sitting MLA from Kalyanpur Samastipur seat after registering a win in 2020 lesgislative assembly elections, he is also one of the key candidates for Bihar elections 2025.

Apart from this, Ram Balak Paswan from the newly formed Jan Suraaj party is also contending for the Kalyanpur Samastipur seat.

Here is all you need to know about Kalyanpur constituency: