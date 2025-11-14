Gaighat Election Results 2025: Komal Singh Vs Niranjan Roy — Who's Winning?
Gaighat is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Muzaffarpur district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Muzaffarpur Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Gaighat seat in Bihar, where Komal Singh of the Janata Dal United (JDU) is facing Niranjan Roy of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Gaighat, with a diverse electorate including a large Yadav population, has seen a close contest in the past. RJD held the seat in the last election, but JD(U) remains a strong contender in this politically active constituency.
Gaighat went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Gaighat constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Gaighat is predominantly rural voters, with NDA–MGB as the main axis. In 2020, RJD’s Niranjan Roy won, defeating JD(U)’s Maheshwar Prasad Yadav; RJD held the seat with JD(U) as the main challenger. That past result maps the core rivalry for 2025.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Gaighat had 3,16,108 registered voters and 450 polling stations.
In 2020, RJD's Niranjan Roy won against Maheshwar Pd Yadav of JD(U) with a margin of 4.17%. The voter turnout of Gaighat in the 2020 Assembly Election was 57.45%
In 2015, Gaighat saw 57.40% voting where Maheshwar Prasad Yadav of RJD won against Veena Devi of BJP with a margin of 2.12%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.