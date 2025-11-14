Gaighat Election Results 2025: Komal Singh Vs Niranjan Roy — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Gaighat seat in Bihar, where Komal Singh of the Janata Dal United (JDU) is facing Niranjan Roy of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Gaighat, with a diverse electorate including a large Yadav population, has seen a close contest in the past. RJD held the seat in the last election, but JD(U) remains a strong contender in this politically active constituency.

Gaighat is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Muzaffarpur district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Muzaffarpur Parliament Seat.

Gaighat went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Gaighat constituency: