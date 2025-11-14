Dhaka Election Results 2025: Pawan Kumar Jaiswal Vs Faisal Rahman — Who's Winning?
Dhaka went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Dhaka seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Pawan Kumar Jaiswal is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Faisal Rahman.
Here is all you need to know about the Dhaka constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Dhaka is a general category Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purvi (East) Champaran district. It falls under the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat and includes the Dhaka and Ghorasahan community development blocks.
Created in 1951, the constituency has seen 17 Assembly elections so far, reflecting a shifting political landscape. In the early decades, the Congress held a strong grip, winning six of the first nine elections between 1952 and 1985, led by notable leaders like Masoodur Rahman and Motiur Rahman.
Over the years, voter preference has swung between the BJP and the RJD, leading to tight contests and surprise outcomes. In the recent electoral cycles, the BJP has edged ahead, winning four of the last seven major elections, although the RJD continues to remain a strong contender.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.