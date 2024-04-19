Chandrababu Naidu And Wife's Assets Jumps 41% To Rs 810 Crore In Five Years

NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Chandrababu Naidu And Wife's Assets Jumps 41% To Rs 810 Crore In Five Years
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and his wife's assets surged by over 41% in 5 years to Rs 810.42 crore, with the majority held by his wife Bhuvaneswari.

19 Apr 2024, 08:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chandrababu Naidu (Source: Official X Account)</p></div>
Chandrababu Naidu (Source: Official X Account)

Assets of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family grew by over 41% in the past five years to Rs 810.42 crore, according to an affidavit filed with the Election Commission on Friday.

Naidu’s wife N Bhuvaneswari on Friday filed the nomination on behalf of her husband at Kuppam for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, which is to take place on May 13.

Bhuvaneswari owns the lion's share of the assets, as she holds 2.26 crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd worth Rs 337.85 apiece (market value). The total value of the shareholding stands at nearly Rs 764 crore as against Rs 545.76 crore in 2019.

In 2019, Naidu’s family owned assets, both movable and immovable worth Rs 574.3 crore, as per the affidavit filed by the TDP chief for the last assembly polls.

Bhuvaneswari also possesses 3.4 kg of gold and nearly 41.5 kg silver.

The TDP leader individually owns movable assets worth Rs 4.80 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 36.31 lakh, and the family has total liabilities of over Rs 10 crore.

The former chief minister also owns one Ambassador car valued at Rs 2.25 lakh.

Naidu’s name is mentioned in as many as 24 FIRs related to various cases, the affidavit said.

