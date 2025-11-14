Banmankhi Election Results 2025: BJP's Krishna Kumar Rishi Vs Congress' Deo Narayan Rajak — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Banmankhi, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus Indian National Congress contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Krishna Kumar Rishi, whereas the Congress issued its ticket to Deo Narayan Rajak.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Banmankhi voted on Nov. 11. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Subodh Paswan of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Asha Devi of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Manoj Kumar Rishi of the Jan Suraaj Party, Parmod Sada and Rajesh Ram, both contesting as independents. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Banmankhi was conducted on Nov. 11 as part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the second phase across the state.