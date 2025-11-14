Baniapur Election Results 2025: Kedar Nath Singh Vs Chandni Devi—Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Baniapur seat in Bihar, where Kedar Nath Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party is facing Chandni Devi of Rashtriya Janata Dal. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today, Nov. 14. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on the eastern state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
The Baniapur Assembly constituency is located in the Saran district of Bihar. State capital Patna lies nearly 100 km southwest by road. In recent years, the seat has been held by Kedar Nath Singh of the RJD, who emerged victorious in 2010, 2015, and 2020 assembly elections.
During Bihar assembly elections 2020, Kedar Nath Singh won 65,194 votes against the then key-challenger Virendra Kumar Ojha of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, who secured 37,405 votes. This year, Singh is contesting from a BJP ticket against RJD's Chandni Devi and Pushpa Kumari of Janshakti Janta Dal.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.