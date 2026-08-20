Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Jobless Claims Edge Lower In Sign Of Steady Job Market

Initial claims decreased by 6,000 to 206,000 in the week ended Aug. 15, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 210,000.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
US Jobless Claims Edge Lower In Sign Of Steady Job Market
Image: Bloomberg News

Applications for US unemployment benefits edged lower last week, staying near historically low levels and suggesting few layoffs across the labor market.
Initial claims decreased by 6,000 to 206,000 in the week ended Aug. 15, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 210,000.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, rose to 1.80 million in the previous week.

The latest reading comes after weekly initial claims dipped to 189,000 in the week ended July 18, the lowest since 1969. The pickup since then still leaves applications at a historically subdued level.

US employers have been slow to fire but also slow to hire workers this year, leaving the labor market relatively steady for people with a job but challenging for those trying to land one.

The four-week moving average of new applications, a metric that helps smooth out volatility, increased to 204,000 last week.

Unadjusted for seasonal fluctuations, initial claims declined. That reflected fewer applications in states including Michigan, South Carolina and California. 


 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Respect Indian Army So Much': Woman In Viral Ladakh-Gen Z Video Regrets Her Remarks

'Respect Indian Army So Much': Woman In Viral Ladakh-Gen Z Video Regrets Her Remarks

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com