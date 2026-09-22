Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 22: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major Indian cities on September 21, with rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai showing little change in the latest available metro city data, according to fuel price trackers.

Global crude prices have remained elevated amid geopolitical uncertainty; however, Brent crude slipped below $100 per barrel on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said that he is open to talking to Iran at the United Nations (UN).

Brent crude prices have remained above $100 per barrel for the better half of September. The rally took a breather only recently when Saudi Arabia reportedly transported some crude via the Strait of Hormuz to compensate for the closure of a key pipeline.

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The global oil benchmark held around $100 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $96 after both benchmarks fell to their lowest levels since early September. Brent settled at $100.34 on Monday, down 3.4%, while WTI fell 4.5% to $95.78.

City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 102.12/litre

Diesel: Rs 95.20/litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.18/litre

Diesel: Rs.97.83/litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs.113.5/litre

Diesel: Rs.99.82/litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs.107.77/litre

Diesel: Rs.99.55/litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs.110.93/litre

Diesel: Rs.98.80/litre

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs.102.97/litre

Diesel: Rs.95.64/litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 115.69/litre

Diesel: Rs 103.82/litre

The September 22, 2026 (Tuesday) city-wise figures showed broadly no change in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, while Gurugram and Hyderabad rates remained flat respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices vary across Indian cities largely because of state-level taxes, particularly VAT, along with transportation costs and dealer commissions. Petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, so state-level taxation contributes to the differences in retail prices.

Recent Government Move On Fuel Exports

The Centre recently reduced export levies on petrol and diesel. Effective September 16, the petrol export levy was reduced by Rs.1 per litre to Rs.0.50 per litre, while the diesel levy was cut by Rs.5 to Rs.20 per litre.

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