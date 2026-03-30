Net Claims Of Non-Residents On India Stood At $260.5 Billion At End-Dec 2025: RBI

Net claims of non-residents on India stood at $260.5 billion as at end-December 2025, down $10.9 billion over the preceding quarter, driven by relatively higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets as compared to increase in the foreign-owned assets in India.

According to the RBI's data released on Monday, the ratio of India's international assets to international liabilities continued to improve to 82.1% as at end-December 2025 from 81.4% in the previous quarter and 74.6% a year ago.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the data relating to India's International Investment Position for end-December 2025.

"Net claims of non-residents on India declined by $10.9 billion from end-September 2025 and stood at $260.5 billion as at end-December 2025, driven by relatively higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets ($12.8 billion) as compared to increase in the foreign-owned assets in India ($1.9 billion)," it said.

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It further said Indian residents' overseas financial assets increased during the quarter, primarily led by rise in outward direct investments ($7.6 billion) and currency and deposits ($9.4 billion).

Reserve assets, accounting for 57.4% share in the total overseas financial assets of Indian residents, declined by $12.4 billion from the previous quarter and stood at $687.7 billion as at end-December 2025.

However, on an annual basis, it rose by 8.2%, the central bank said.

On the liability side, the RBI said decline in inward direct investment ($3.2 billion) and portfolio investment ($2.8 billion) was offset by increase in trade credit ($11.4 billion) under other investment, resulted in marginal sequential increase (0.1%) in foreign-owned assets in India as on end-December 2025.

With the decline in equity investment along with the rise in debt investment, the share of debt liabilities in total external liabilities increased to 55.3 per cent as at end-December 2025 from 54.8 per cent a quarter ago, it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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