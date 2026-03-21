Iran War Overhang, US PMI, Crude Inventories, And Jobless Claims — The Week Ahead

The coming week is set to be a defining period for global financial markets, marked by a varied cluster of high-impact US economic data. Investors will be navigating a landscape shaped by shifting growth narratives and heightened energy sensitivity, with a primary focus on Tuesday's dual PMI releases and mid-week crude inventory shifts.

Along with this, the on-going Iran conflict will navigate through its fourth week and determine key market movements in the coming week. The Indian equity benchmarks just had their worst week since June 2022, with Nifty and Sensex down over 5%. Sustained weakness in the Indian Rupee led to a record low around 92.46 against the dollar, despite RBI intervention.

This week also provides a critical temperature check on the US labor market. As policymakers and traders look for signs of economic resilience or cooling, the sequence of Manufacturing, Services, and Employment data will likely dictate the near-term trajectory of the USD and global risk appetite.

March 24: The PMI Double-Header

The spotlight on Tuesday falls on the US Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). These diffusion indices are among the most closely watched leading indicators because purchasing managers often have the earliest access to internal company performance data.

Manufacturing PMI: While manufacturing is a smaller slice of total economic output compared to services, its highly cyclical nature makes it a "canary in the coal mine" for the broader economic cycle. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below 50 signals contraction.

Services PMI: Published by Markit Economics, this survey captures data from over 400 executives across computing, IT, financial services, and tourism.

Market Impact: For both indices, a reading stronger than forecast is generally bullish for the USD, suggesting a robust economy that can sustain higher interest rates. Conversely, a weak print is typically bearish for the USD.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Will DA Formula Change? How It May Impact Salaries And Pensions

March 25: Crude Inventories Amid Global Tensions

Wednesday's focus shifts to the energy sector with the release of the EIA Crude Oil Inventories report. In the current context of soaring crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty involving Iran, this data takes on outsized importance for inflation expectations.

The EIA report measures the weekly change in the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US firms. The logic for traders is straightforward:

The Bearish Case: If the increase in inventories is more than expected (or a decline is less than expected), it implies weaker demand, putting downward pressure on crude prices.

The Bullish Case: If the increase is less than expected (or a decline is more than expected), it signals greater demand or tighter supply, potentially fueling a further rally in oil prices.

Inventories are likely to be thinner considering global oil disruption caused by the Iran war.

March 26: Labor Market Pulse

The week's macro coverage concludes on Thursday with the release of Initial Jobless Claims. This data tracks the number of individuals filing for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

As the most timely piece of US economic data, Jobless Claims offer a real-time window into the health of the labor market. While the market impact can vary week-to-week, a significant deviation from expectations can trigger rapid shifts in sentiment regarding the Fed's next moves.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.