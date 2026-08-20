India's PLI Scheme: CLSA Flags 'Mixed Bag' As Disbursals Lag At 18% On Weak Employment

The government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes up to FY26 have swung sidways as the findings indicate that the overall outcomes have been a "mixed bag," characterized by low incentive disbursals and weak job creation, despite a robust boost in capital expenditure (capex) and sales. According to a recent market outlook report by CLSA on India Economics, the positive takeaways focus heavily on the financial and manufacturing milestones achieved by the initiatives across 14 sectors. As of March 2026, the PLI schemes have successfully driven substantial economic activity:

Actual Investments: The schemes have resulted in actual investments surpassing Rs 2.4 lakh crore (Rs 2.4tn).

Production and Sales: The initiatives catalyzed a massive production and sales boost amounting to approximately Rs 22.7 lakh crore (Rs 22.7tn).

Target Achievement: The CLSA report notes that these figures mean approximately 80% of investment expectations and 60% of production expectations were successfully met by FY26.



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Low Disbursal and Underwhelming Job Creation

The PLI scheme offers financial rewards (4% to 18% subsidies) on incremental sales from goods manufactured locally. It gives a boost to the government's Make-In-India initiative. Despite the strong investment figures so far in 2026, the CLSA report highlights significant shortfalls in both government fund utilization and employment generation:

Incentive Disbursal: Cumulative incentive disbursements currently stand at Rs 35,400 crore (Rs 354bn). This utilizes less than 20%, or specifically only 18%, of the initially announced outlays.

Employment Figures: Job creation reached almost 1.4 million, which includes 0.84 million direct jobs.

Missed Employment Targets: The 1.4 million jobs created represent less than 15% of the original minimum employment target of 10 million.

Overall, while a good portion of the capex and production expectations have been achieved leading up to FY26, job creation was notably lower than expected. CLSA concludes that this points to a larger structural reality: the employment intensity of the investments made under the PLI schemes has proven to be much weaker than policymakers originally hoped.

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