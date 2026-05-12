India Tweaks GDP Release Calendar: Check Revised Dates For Q4, Annual Data Release

In an effort to improve the calibre and reliability of national accounts data, the government has changed the yearly publication timetable for India's provisional GDP estimates and fourth-quarter GDP statistics, moving it from the last working day of May to June 7.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) announced the decision on Tuesday. It will go into effect with the release of GDP data for the fiscal year 2025–2026.

Since June 7 falls on a holiday weekend, the amended plan calls for the release of the quarterly GDP estimates for the January-March 2026 quarter and the Provisional Estimates (PE) of GDP for FY26 on June 5, 2026.

According to the ministry, for the forward, statistics will be released on June 7 or, in the event that the day falls on a holiday, the day before.

According to the government, the modification was made to "further strengthen the data quality" after consulting with the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS).

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The government claims that the change was required because it took up to two months for certain crucial datasets needed for GDP computation to become accessible.

The statutory deadline for listed firms to file audited annual and fourth-quarter financial results was one of the main factors mentioned. Many businesses submit financial statements before the May 31 deadline since they have up to 60 days from the end of the fiscal year to provide audited data.

Important Central government fiscal data for March, including revenue expenditures, capital expenditures, taxes, subsidies, and interest payments, is only finalised after around two months, according to the ministry.

According to the statement, "these revisions are part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to improve the quality, coverage, and robustness of data used in national accounts compilation."

The government went on to say that the updated schedule is in line with "prevailing international best practices" for statistical reporting and national income accounting.

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