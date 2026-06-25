India Exports 4.3 Tons Of Banganappalli Mangoes To Singapore Via Cost-Effective Sea Route

India has exported 4.3 tonnes of Banganappalli mangoes to Singapore through sea route with lower logistics costs, the government said on Thursday.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Agriculture noted that logistics costs through sea route were significantly lower than those of air shipment.

"In a major breakthrough for India's fresh fruit export sector, Indian mangoes have successfully reached Singapore through sea shipment, marking a significant milestone in expanding affordable and large-scale mango exports to international markets," the ministry said.

The ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH), Lucknow, in collaboration with APEDA, has developed a scientific sea shipment protocol for mango export.

"Under this initiative, a consignment of 4.3 tonnes of Banganappalli mangoes from Andhra Pradesh was exported to Singapore through a reefer container," the ministry said.

The sea route offers a substantial reduction in logistics costs, estimated at Rs 13–20 per kg, compared to Rs 150–250 per kg through air shipment. The lower logistics cost has made exports more viable for producers and exporters.

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"The protocol developed by ICAR-CISH integrates an end-to-end quality assurance system covering residue-free production, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), scientific harvesting, grading, packing, and post-harvest management," the statement said.

The exported fruits underwent Hot Water Treatment (HWT) and CISH-Met Wash, an ICAR-CISH-developed technology that enhances shelf life, minimises disease incidence, and maintains fruit quality during long-distance transportation.

ICAR-CISH has successfully extended mango shelf life to up to 30 days under sea shipment conditions.

"The success of this shipment is expected to facilitate expansion of Indian mango exports to Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other markets, where current imports are estimated at USD 4–5 million, while also creating opportunities in larger markets, such as the UAE, valued at USD 20–25 million," the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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