IEEPA Ruling: A Business Playbook For Indian Exporters Navigating US Tariff Uncertainty

On February 20, 2026, the SCOTUS ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 1977, does not authorise the President to impose broad tariffs, striking down the sweeping import duties enacted by Donald Trump under that law. In response, the Trump Administration reacted adversely and imposed a new temporary 10% global tariff on all foreign imports (later raised to 15%), which allows limited duties to address balance-of-payments issues.

For India, a nation straddling ambition and vulnerability in equal measure, the implications are neither peripheral nor transient; they strike at the heart of its export calculus and negotiating posture. Whereas for Indian exporters, the ruling creates both immediate commercial opportunities and new strategic uncertainties.

The SCOTUS Ruling

Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump[1] confronted a question with enormous commercial stakes: can the President unilaterally impose tariffs by declaring a national emergency under IEEPA? The declared emergencies concerned the influx of illegal narcotics from Canada, Mexico, and China, and persistent trade deficits weakening the American manufacturing base.

These measures were challenged by small businesses and several States. The Court of International Trade held that IEEPA's authorization to "regulate ... importation" does not extend to imposing duties. The Federal Circuit affirmed en banc, emphasizing the tariffs were "unbounded in scope, amount, and duration."

In light of the significant constitutional and economic aspects were being impacted, examining the segregation of powers and the allocation of the taxing authority between the US Congress and the Executive (being represented by the Trump Administration), the Supreme Court granted certiorari to resolve whether IEEPA could lawfully serve as a basis for the President's sweeping tariff regime.

By a 6-3 majority, the Court held that IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. The commercial significance is immediate: this strips the Executive of the legal basis for their actions. The IEEPA contains no reference to "tariffs" or "duties," unlike other trade statutes that explicitly authorize duty adjustments with procedural safeguards. The majority rejected the argument that the power to "regulate" importation includes the power to impose tariffs, holding that regulating what enters a country and determining at what cost implicate fundamentally different constitutional powers.

The Court deployed the major questions doctrine, holding that Congress must speak clearly to delegate such consequential fiscal authority, and IEEPA's generic language is insufficient. While reaffirming IEEPA's validity as a "sanctions statute", the Court concluded that tariff authority must derive from a statutory provision that clearly and expressly confers it.

For India, the message is paradoxical: while there may be greater room to challenge arbitrary tariff actions, protectionist impulses in advanced economies remain intact. The immediate impact is most acutely felt in the renewable energy sector. Indian solar exporters, who had cautiously leveraged cost competitiveness to access the U.S. market, now find themselves confronted with prohibitive tariff barriers. The chilling effect is evident: pricing advantages evaporate overnight, contracts become commercially unviable, and supply chains are forced to recalibrate in favour of domestic or politically aligned producers.

However, to view this development in isolation would be to miss the broader tectonic shifts that are already underway. India has already paused trade negotiations with the US amid tariff uncertainty, not as retreat, but as strategic recalibration. In an era of weaponised tariffs, trade agreements function less as instruments of liberalisation and more as insurance policies against policy volatility.

Implications for Indian Exporters

The ruling reshapes the commercial landscape across three dimensions: (i) the prospect of recovering duties already paid, (ii) the need to recalibrate pricing and contracts, and (iii) a shift in India-U.S. trade negotiating dynamics.

To begin with, whether tariffs already paid under the IEEPA can be recovered? Where US importers bore the duty, they will likely pursue refund claims before US Customs and the Court of International Trade. Where Indian exporters absorb part of the tariff through price reductions, they may have a commercial basis to claim a proportionate share that can directly Impact their profitability and cash flows. However, absent express rebate-sharing clauses, US buyers may retain recovered sums, creating windfall asymmetry for themselves. Indian exporters should audit historical transactions, quantify tariff absorption, preserve documentation, and evaluate contractual rights relating to duty reimbursement. Refund litigation may take years; businesses that act now will be materially better positioned.

The shift from punitive, country-specific tariffs of 25-50% to a uniform 15% global tariff materially resets India's competitive position. Under the IEEPA regime, Indian exporters were uniquely disadvantaged; that asymmetry has now been removed. However, the new 15% rate remains above historical MFN levels, exporters return to neutrality, not normalcy.

This demands immediate recalibration. Landed cost structures and long-term supply contracts negotiated under elevated tariff conditions may now be commercially misaligned. Contractual frameworks must embed tariff contingency clauses with precision, tariff pass-through provisions, and exit triggers. The era of boilerplate force majeure provisions is over. Exporters who move from crisis-driven pricing to disciplined, strategic margin management will capture disproportionate value.

This ruling fundamentally reduces the risk of sudden, sweeping emergency tariffs targeted at specific countries. By reaffirming congressional control over tariff policy, constitutional discipline is restored and probability of abrupt, open-ended escalations are reduced. These developments could be significant for Indian exporters entering into long-term US supply commitments.

However, the replacement 15% tariff is temporary, capped at 150 days unless extended by Congress. Businesses now face compressed decision timelines rather than indefinite emergency tariffs. Accordingly, long term pricing and supply contracts may benefit from clauses that grant exporters the flexibility to account for whether Congress ultimately extends, replaces, or allows for the measure to lapse!

In a short-cycle tariff regime, contractual flexibility is the new certainty. Clear drafting on refund allocation, tariff risk, and price adjustment will be critical. The businesses that build this flexibility into their deal structures now will be best insulated from the next Trump Administration adventure.

The invalidation of punitive, country-specific tariffs removes a key pressure point from prior India-US negotiations. India may no longer negotiate from a position of acute tariff exposure, but the US administration retains alternative statutory tools. For Indian exporters, this creates a dual reality: improved market access on more balanced terms, coupled with continued policy unpredictability.

The businesses that will thrive are those that treat tariff volatility not as a disruption to be endured, but as a structural feature to be managed, through smarter contracts, sharper pricing, diversified markets, and proactive legal strategy. The global trade chessboard has shifted; the question is whether India can anticipate the next move.

The article has been authored by SR Patnaik, partner (head - taxation); Shivam Garg, principal associate; and Navya Bhandari, associate at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

ALSO READ: You Are The First Generation Managed By AI Systems

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.