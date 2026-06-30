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Govt Raises Export Duty On Petrol To Rs 4/Litre, But Trims Levy On Diesel, ATF

The export levy has been fixed at Rs 4 per litre on petrol, Rs 8.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 7.5 per litre on ATF.

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Govt Raises Export Duty On Petrol To Rs 4/Litre, But Trims Levy On Diesel, ATF
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The Centre has revised export levies on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning July 1, while expanding exemptions for exports by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to Mauritius and the Maldives.

Under the revised rates, the export levy has been fixed at Rs 4 per litre on petrol, Rs 8.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 7.5 per litre on ATF. The duties will remain in force for the next fortnight and will continue to be reviewed periodically in line with movements in global crude oil and refined fuel prices.

This is a developing story.

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