Govt Lowers Foodgrain Production Target By 2.63 mn Tonnes For 2026-27 Over El Nino Fears

The government on Tuesday set a lower foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year (July-June) amid El Nino weather concerns.

The overall foodgrain production target is down by 2.63 million tonnes from the actual production of 376.56 million tonnes achieved in the 2025-26 crop year. But the target set for this year is still higher than the 362 million tonne target set for the 2025-26 crop year. Of the total target set for 2026-27, the foodgrain production target for the 2026 kharif season is 196.21 million tonnes and 177.72 million tonnes for the rabi crop season.

India grows different food crops in the kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) seasons. Sowing of kharif crops like paddy has just finished, while the sowing of rabi crops like wheat will begin from October.

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"Based on a scientific assessment of El Nino conditions, a total national foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes has been set for 2026-27, which includes a target of 177.72 million tonnes for the rabi season," Chouhan said addressing media at the two-day national conference here.

He also said the foodgrain production targets have been set factoring in water availability and soil moisture and by holding state-wise consultations to adjust cropping patterns in the face of adverse conditions. As far as rabi sowing is concerned, the minister said the planning is being done considering the challenges of El Nino conditions, drought and floods faced in some parts during the just completed kharif season.

"Our aim is to avoid water-intensive crops in areas that have received low rainfall and where reservoir levels and soil moisture are low; instead, we intend to cultivate crops like pulses and oilseeds in those regions. These targets have been determined with these considerations in mind," he said.

Asked about the global forecast of El Nino turning "very strong" by late 2026, Chouhan said the government is holding detailed discussions with states on crops and varieties to be planted under the prevailing conditions. Crop planning is being adjusted for regional variations in rainfall, water availability and soil moisture, and contingency measures will be adopted wherever drought conditions arise, he said.

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"Although rainfall is currently deficient by around 12 per cent, there is no major crisis at the national level," he said, adding that the difficulties are concentrated in particular regions.

On fertilisers, Chouhan said that despite significant fluctuations in prices, which have nearly doubled in some cases, availability remains adequate.

"There is no shortage of fertiliser in the country, and sufficient supplies will be available for the Rabi season," he said.

Based on requirements submitted by states for 2026-27, the total fertiliser requirement has been estimated at 380 lakh tonnes. The current opening stock exceeds 163 lakh tonnes, substantially higher than the 122 lakh tonnes available at the beginning of last year's Rabi season.VOn the just-completed kharif sowing season, the minister said there will be no significant drop in Kharif foodgrain production despite concerns over El Niño, and drought and floods in parts of the country.

He said the government began comprehensive preparatory measures as early as April.

Although Kharif acreage has declined for some crops, the overall sown area remains broadly comparable to last year. The rainfall deficit currently stands at around 12 per cent, while a situation is generally considered drought only when the shortfall exceeds 20 per cent over the relevant period, he said.

"I do not believe that production will be significantly impacted by this level of deficit," he said, adding that final production estimates will be released shortly. The steepest decline in acreage has been in paddy, where the area under cultivation has dropped by about 16.32 lakh hectares. Maize, soybean and cotton have also recorded reductions. Acreage has risen under urad, bajra, jowar, sesame, sunflower, moong and tur.

"This indicates a shift towards pulses and coarse cereals," the minister said.

Reduction in cultivated area has been reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Heavy rain and floods in these states have affected crops across about 6.11 lakh hectares and detailed damage assessments are under way. The minister also said there are concerns about the drought situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

"The information received so far indicates concerns in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh—including Rayalaseema and adjoining areas—parts of Telangana and parts of Rajasthan. Detailed reports from the states are still awaited," he said.

A Central team is scheduled to visit Karnataka on October 3 at the state's request. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has also sought a Central assessment team, which will be sent, Chouhan said. He added that he would personally visit the affected states and remain in constant contact with their governments.

"The immediate objective is to ensure that agricultural fields do not remain fallow," he said.

The Centre will help states identify seeds and crop varieties that require less water, have a shorter maturity period and suit local soil and weather conditions and will facilitate coordination among states and other stakeholders, he said.

The minister also said farmers should not be held solely responsible for air pollution.

"While stubble burning contributes to pollution to some extent, it is incorrect and unfair to portray it as the primary cause of pollution or to harass farmers on that basis," he said, adding that the issue must be addressed in its broader context, taking into account other sources of pollution."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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