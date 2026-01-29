Economic Survey Signals Strong Growth And Rising Investment But Has A Few Warnings — 10 Key Highlights

India's Economic Survey 2025–26, penned by V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, has painted a picture of an economy that has not only weathered a hostile global environment but accelerated on the back of strong domestic engines.

Here are the 10 key highlights from the survey:

1. India remains the world's fastest growing major economy

Real GDP growth for FY26 is projected at 7.4%, marking the fourth consecutive year of top global performance.

2. Domestic demand is the primary engine of growth

Private consumption has surged to 61.5% of GDP, the highest in more than a decade, signalling broad based recovery.

3. Investment cycle strengthens sharply

Gross Fixed Capital Formation stands at 30% of GDP, supported by record public capex and a revival in private investment.

ALSO READ: Swadeshi To Strategic Power: Eco Survey Lays Out Indias Roadmap To Becoming Indispensable

4. Inflation collapses to multi year lows

Headline CPI fell to 1.7% (Apr–Dec 2025), driven by disinflation in food items and improved supply conditions.

5. Fiscal consolidation progresses without slowing growth

Fiscal deficit has reduced from 9.2% (FY21) to 4.8% (FY25), with a glide path towards 4.4% in FY26 on track.

6. Rupee weakens despite strong fundamentals

The Indian rupee depreciated 6.5% against the US dollar, which the Survey attributes to geopolitics and global capital flow volatility—not domestic weakness.

ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2026: Domestic Demand To Power India's 7.4% GDP Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

7. External sector remains stable with strong buffers

Current Account Deficit stands at a comfortable 0.8%, while forex reserves cover 11 months of imports.

8. Labour market strengthens

Unemployment has fallen to 4.9%, LFPR is rising, and formalisation continues to expand under labour code implementation.

9. Poverty continues to decline

Using the World Bank's updated poverty line, extreme poverty stands at 5.3%, while lower middle income poverty is 23.9%. This is seen as a major improvement.

ALSO READ: Economic Survey Warns Of Financial Crisis Worse Than 2008 If Highly-Leveraged AI Infrastructure Fails

10. The Warnings

The survey highlights that the global environment is entering a phase of heightened fragility, where geopolitical tensions, tariff wars, leveraged AI investments and shifting capital flows could trigger sudden, cascading shocks.



Click here to catch all the live updates on the Economic Survey.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.