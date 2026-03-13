Bombay High Court Seeks Centre's Response On Domestic LPG Supply Concerns

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union Government, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (CPIL) on a petition filed by six LPG distributors alleging acute shortages of domestic cooking gas cylinders due to export prioritisation.

A Division Bench of Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode described the issue as "serious" and of grave importance, while hearing a plea filed by M/s Omkar Sales and five other long-standing distributors of CPIL operating in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. The petitioners have sought directions to ensure adequate supply of domestic LPG cylinders, contending that despite policy mandates prioritising household consumption, supplies to the domestic market have remained constrained.

What does the petition say?

The distributors alleged that CPIL has continued to channel significant volumes of LPG towards international exports to take advantage of elevated global prices, exacerbating shortages for domestic consumers. According to the plea, the distributors procure 100% of their LPG requirements exclusively from CPIL and are currently unable to meet demand from households, hotels, small industries and commercial establishments across Nagpur and surrounding districts.

The petition said the shortage has caused widespread hardship to consumers, particularly in Maharashtra and the Vidarbha region. The distributors attributed the supply disruption to recent geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the US and other Middle Eastern suppliers, which have affected global crude and LPG supply chains.

HC directs strict adherance to Centre's policy

In view of the emerging situation, the MoPNG had issued directions mandating that LPG production and supply for domestic consumers be accorded priority. Pending final disposal of the petition, the High Court directed CPIL to ensure that storage and supply of LPG for domestic consumption strictly adhere to the Central government's prevailing policy. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on March 17.

