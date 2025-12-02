US Sanctions Cut India's Russian Oil Imports By A Third, More Reductions Likely

Post that, flows were tracking around 1.27 million bpd, down 570,000 bpd month-on-month. "Based on current loadings and voyage activity, we expect December arrivals to be in the range of 1.0 million bpd," he said. "This aligns with our earlier view that, in the short term, Russian flows could ease toward around 800,000 bpd before stabilising."

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, emerged as the biggest buyer of discounted Russian crude after Western countries shunned Moscow following its Feb. 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern oil, India dramatically increased Russian imports as sanctions and reduced European demand made the barrels available at steep discounts, pushing its share from under 1% to nearly 40% of total crude imports. In November, Russia remained the country's top supplier, accounting for more than a third of all crude oil imported.