The Ministry of Coal on Monday announced the execution of coal mining development and production agreements for three coal mines auctioned under the second attempt of the seventh round. Among the three mines, two are partially explored, while one is fully explored, as per an official statement.The commercial auction of these three mines is expected to generate an estimated annual revenue of approximately Rs 2,991.20 crore, based on a combined peak-rated capacity of around 30 million tonne per annum.The agreements were signed for the Machhakata (revised) coal mine, the Kudanali Lubri coal mine, and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine. The successful bidders are NLC India Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp., respectively.Once operational, the mines are expected to generate approximately 40,560 direct and indirect jobs. Further, an investment of around Rs 4,500 crore will be made to bring these coal mines into operation.According to the Ministry of Coal, this initiative marks a significant step towards achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the coal sector, contributing to economic growth, job creation, and the nation's energy security.