24.82 Crore People Escaped Multidimensional Poverty In Last Nine Years, Says NITI Aayog

24.82 crore people escaped multidimensional poverty in the last nine years between FY14 and FY23.

India registered a significant decline in multidimensional poverty from 29.17% in FY14 to 11.28% in FY23, a reduction of 17.89 percentage points, according to the findings of NITI Aayog’s discussion paper, titled 'Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005–06'. It includes technical inputs from the Oxford Policy and Human Development Initiative and the United Nations Development Programme.

Uttar Pradesh registered the largest decline in the number of poor, with 5.94 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty during the period, followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore, Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore and Rajasthan at 1.87 crore, the findings showed.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index is a globally recognised comprehensive measure that captures poverty in multiple dimensions beyond monetary aspects. MPI’s global methodology identifies people as poor based on universally acknowledged metric, designed to assess acute poverty, providing a complementary perspective to conventional monetary poverty measures.

The paper also showed that the pace of decline in the poverty headcount ratio was much faster between FY16 and 2019-2021 (10.66% annual rate of decline) as opposed to between FY06 and FY16 (7.69% annual rate of decline).

All 12 indicators of MPI have recorded significant improvement during the study period. To assess the poverty levels in FY14 against FY23, projected estimates have been used due to data limitations for these specific periods.

As a result, India may achieve its sustainable development goal of halving multidimensional poverty before 2030, it said.