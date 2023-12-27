SJVN Shares Jump After Bagging 100 MW Solar Project

Shares of SJVN Ltd. jumped on Wednesday after the company secured a 100 MW solar power project through e-Reverse Auction, conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

The ground mounted solar project will be developed by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd., at a tentative cost of Rs 550 crore, an exchange filing said.

The project is expected to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of signing of the power purchase agreement, the filing said. "The PPA shall be signed between SGEL & GUVNL for 25 years."