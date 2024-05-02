Neogen Chemicals Shares Rise Over Six-Month High After Q4 Profit Rise

Shares of the company rose 5.58% to Rs 1,628.50, the highest level since Oct. 23, 2023. It was trading 2.86% higher at Rs 1,586.28 as of 11:26, compared to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The scrip has risen 2.69% in last 12 months and 7.14% so far this year. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.15.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.7%.