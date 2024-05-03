MOIL Shares Jump To Record After Highest-Ever April Production

The stock rose as much as 4.99% during the day to Rs 463.5 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.34% higher at Rs 447.35 per share, compared to a 0.20% decline in the benchmark Nifty as of 11:11 a.m.

The share price has risen 44.56% on a year-to-date basis and 187.91% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.85 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.59, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Two out of the four analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 13.9%.