Hero MotoCorp Shares Hit Life High After January Sales Jump 22%

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.90% before paring some gains to trade 2.35% higher at 9:51 a.m., compared to a 1.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 76.87% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81.69, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 15.2%.