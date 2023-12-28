Greenpanel Industries Shares Soar 13% To 52-Week High After Large Trade
Intra-day on the NSE, the stock jumped to Rs 443.50 apiece, the highest since Sept. 21, 2022.
Shares of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. jumped 13% to a 52-week high on Thursday after a large trade.
As many as 3.11 lakh shares or 0.25% equity, were traded in multiple tranches. The shares changed hands at Rs 429.40–437.30 apiece.
The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Greenpanel's stock rose as much as 13.08% on the NSE during the day to Rs 443.50 apiece, the highest since Sept. 21, 2022. It closed 6.62% higher at Rs 418.15 per share compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The share price has risen 26.22% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 82.
Fourteen out of the 20 analysts tracking Greenpanel have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 27.6%.