Greenpanel Industries Shares Soar 13% To 52-Week High After Large Trade

Greenpanel's stock rose as much as 13.08% on the NSE during the day to Rs 443.50 apiece, the highest since Sept. 21, 2022. It closed 6.62% higher at Rs 418.15 per share compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The share price has risen 26.22% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 82.

Fourteen out of the 20 analysts tracking Greenpanel have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 27.6%.