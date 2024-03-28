NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksChalet Hotels Shares Hit Record High After Opening Rs 2,000-Crore QIP
ADVERTISEMENT

Chalet Hotels Shares Hit Record High After Opening Rs 2,000-Crore QIP

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.89% during the day on the NSE.

28 Mar 2024, 11:58 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chalet Hotels’ Lakeside Chalet managed by Marriott Executive Apartments, set on the banks of Powai Lake, Mumbai. (Source: Marriott website)</p></div>
Chalet Hotels’ Lakeside Chalet managed by Marriott Executive Apartments, set on the banks of Powai Lake, Mumbai. (Source: Marriott website)

Shares of Chalet Hotels Ltd. rose to a record high on the last trading session of the current financial year on Thursday as it opened its qualified institutional placement to raise funds.

The company intends to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the QIP which opened Wednesday, at a floor price of Rs 780.76 per share. The company is offering the QIP at 5% discount, according to an exchange filing.

Chalet Hotels Shares Hit Record High After Opening Rs 2,000-Crore QIP

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.89% during the day to the highest level since its listing, before paring gains to trade 3.47% higher at 10:52 a.m. This compares to a 1.09% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 150.69% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.00 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.29.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6.8%.

ALSO READ

BHEL Shares Rise After Bagging Rs 4,000-Crore Order From Adani Power

Opinion
BHEL Shares Rise After Bagging Rs 4,000-Crore Order From Adani Power
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT