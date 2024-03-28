Chalet Hotels Shares Hit Record High After Opening Rs 2,000-Crore QIP

Shares of the company rose as much as 9.89% during the day to the highest level since its listing, before paring gains to trade 3.47% higher at 10:52 a.m. This compares to a 1.09% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 150.69% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.00 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.29.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6.8%.