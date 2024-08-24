Zydus Life To Acquire 50% Stake In Sterling Biotech For Rs 550 Crore

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. will acquire 50% stake in Sterling Biotech Ltd. from Temasek-backed Perfect Day Inc to enter into fermentation-based protein business. The drugmaker will shell out Rs 550 crore for the acquisition.

The board approved the share purchase and share subscription agreement between Zydus subsidiary Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd and Perfect Day on Friday.

Post the deal, Sterling Biotech will become a joint venture with equal representation on the board, the company said. The transaction is expected to be completed in two months.

Sterling Biotech is one of the leading producers of Pharmaceutical Gelatine, Dicalcium Phosphate and some APIs, and operates two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. It reported a turnover of Rs 454 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

NovaaOne Capital Pvt. is the exclusive financial advisor to Perfect Day for this transaction.