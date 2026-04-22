'Your Deep Commitment To...': Sundar Pichai Hails Tim Cook's Stint As Apple CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Tim Cook as he stepped down as Apple CEO, lauding his incredible journey. He also expressed hopes to work with John Ternus, who will take over after Cook's tenure is over.



In a post on X, Pichai wrote, "Congrats on an incredible run Tim Cook, always respected your deep commitment to Apple's mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well!"

On April, Tim Cook announced he will step down as chief executive of Apple on September 1, marking the end of a significant era for the tech giant. Cook took over the position in 2011 after the tenure of co-founder Steve Jobs.

Congrats on an incredible run @tim_cook , always respected your deep commitment to Apple's mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well! https://t.co/ecKOcEnNsW — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 21, 2026

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Following Cook's tenure, John Ternus, currently the company's head of hardware engineering, will take over as CEO. With his appointment, Ternus will become the eighth CEO in Apple's 50-year history.

The Google CEO's post came in response to Cook's post which said, "I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and thank you for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. This is not goodbye. It's a hello to John and I can't wait for you to get to know him like I do!"

Tim Cook's term as the Apple CEO is widely regarded as one of the most successful periods in the history of the tech giant. After he assumed leadership, questions arose whether anyone could match Jobs's influence. However, Apple expanded significantly under Cook, strengthening its global presence and becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world. Cook focused on scaling Apple's ecosystem over the years, introducing new product lines and services while maintaining the company's emphasis on design and innovation

ALSO READ: Apple CEO Change: Tim Cook To Become Executive Chairman, John Ternus Named Successor

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