Xbox Lays Off 268 Employees Affecting Halo Studios; Activision To Develop Upcoming Video Game

Xbox engaged in another round of layoff this week, letting go of 268 employees, according to reports citing a memo from Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty on Tuesday.

The job cuts mainly affected Halo Studios, the division responsible for the video game developer behind the company's flagship Halo series of first-person shooter games. Other divisions affected by the layoffs include first-party studios and the XGS management and central functions layer.

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The console gaming firm owned by Microsoft is also set to undergo a "studio reorg", according to the memo where it will merge its teams with the goal of consolidating upon its franchises and games by operating fewer business units. It also aims to align groups working closely together and focus on its "publishing expertise."

“The actions completed since July, inclusive of the studio divestitures, bring us roughly three-quarters of the way through previously announced restructuring,” Booty stated in the memo.

“I am deeply grateful for what our colleagues have built, and I know how difficult today will be for those leaving and the teams around them,” he added.

Activision willl undertake the development of the latest Halo game along with overseeing Xbox game developers World's Edge (behind the Age Of Empires game series) and Rare, the game studio behind Donkey Kong Country (1994) and Goldeneye 007 (1997) as well as Sea Of Thieves (2018).

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“We're thrilled to welcome Halo, Rare, and World's Edge to Activision. It's an honor and a responsibility that we do not take lightly,” Activision's president Rob Kostich said as per a statement.

“These teams and their games have inspired fans around the world for decades. For Halo, our goal is clear: make the greatest Halo game ever, worthy of its universe and legacy, while staying true to what made players love it in the first place. It is a bold ambition, one that this franchise deserves. We have already begun assembling a purpose-built team, unique in capability and talent, ready and excited to deliver this next chapter with the community. To the World's Edge and Rare teams, we can't wait to get to work together," Kostich added.

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