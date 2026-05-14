Work From Home, Reduce Travel, Use Public Transport: RPG Group To Employees Amid PM Modi's Appeal

The RPG group has jumped right on to Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's recent call for austerity and responsible resource utilisation and encouraged its employees to minimise foreign travel, work from home, and use public transport among other things.

Putting out a collective message to his employees, Harsh Goenka, the company's Chairman said, "We in RPG have responded to our PM's call with austerity and responsible resource allocations. I hope other corporates will follow suit," in post on X on Thursday.

Goenka added that it was important for RPG Group to “demonstrate leadership” by wholeheartedly embracing measures that support the national agenda and set the right example for employees.

“All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so,” he underlined, referring to the group's remote working policy.

The memo also called for a strict optimisation of travel expenses. Foreign travel is to be curtailed to the “absolute minimum,” while domestic air travel should be significantly reduced. Managers were also instructed to avoid or minimise conferences and meetings that require intercity travel.

Further, the directive urged group companies to accelerate the transition to electric and hybrid vehicles. All future company-owned or site-leased cars should preferably be electric or hybrid, he said.

Routine internal reviews, interviews and meetings should be conducted virtually to the greatest extent possible, according to the communication.

The chairman also asked employees to adopt more sustainable commuting practices by carpooling or using public transportation such as rail, metro and bus services whenever feasible.

“These steps are essential not only to support the national agenda but also to strengthen our internal culture of responsibility, agility, and cost-consciousness,” Goenka said, urging leaders to communicate and reinforce the measures across their teams and ensure disciplined adherence.

ALSO READ: Modi Revives Covid Playbook Amidst West Asia Tensions — Suggests Work From Home, Carpool As Crude Boils

Modi's Covid Playbook Revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Indians to revive pandemic-era work-from-home practices, reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, and defer foreign travel — framing the measures as acts of national duty in the face of the escalating West Asia conflict.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, Telangana, Modi said the global crisis demanded collective sacrifice and a sense of purpose. "We have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication," he said.

On fuel conservation, the Prime Minister urged citizens in metro-connected cities to switch to public transport and encouraged carpooling for those who must drive. He also called on electric vehicle owners to maximise their use of EVs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.