Meet Prabhjeet Singh, OpenAI's New Managing Director For India

OpenAI has named former Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as its Managing Director for India.



"OpenAI can confirm that Prabhjeet Singh will join as Managing Director for India in September. He will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for APAC (Asia Pacific)," the company stated.



Singh will be the AI firm's "most senior leader" in India.



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Who Is Prabhjeet Singh?

An alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur and IIM-Ahmedabad, Singh has held key roles in Uber and McKinsey.

He was awarded the IIM-Ahmedabad Young Alumni Achievers Award in 2023 by his alma mater. Singh was also included in the 40 under 40 list by The Economic Times, which honoured the brightest entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and owner-professionals in the country.



Singh started his career in 2005 with Lehman Brothers, as per his LinkedIn profile. He worked as a Senior Analyst for the firm in London, where he was part of the Structured Finance (Asset Backed Securities Group) and the Equities Program Trading teams.



In 2006, Singh joined McKinsey, where he worked for almost a decade. As an Associate Partner, Prabhjeet Singh helped over 30 clients and CEOs in the private and public sector drive sales, achieve superior business performance and more. Most of his work was in financial services, consumer tech and telecom in South-East Asia and India.

He also worked with innovators to create disruptive digital models in finance and payments like digital banks and new distribution companies, including those that impacted the financially excluded.



At Uber, which Singh joined in August 2015 as the GM - Head of Strategy, he helped it build and scale a market in India. His tenure there saw him hold the position of GM Delhi & North India, Director, Head of North/East/West & Bangladesh, Director, Head of Cities & Growth and President, India & South Asia. He helped lead the ride-sharing giant's mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



Prabhjeet Singh became Uber's India and South Asia President in 2020, a post he held till his recent hiring by OpenAI.



At OpenAI, Singh will hold responsibility for performance across consumer growth, operations, regulatory engagement, enterprise adoption and partnerships. His focus will be on building partnerships as well as supporting India's wider AI ecosystem. Singh would help more businesses, consumers, institutions and government bodies benefit from AI.



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