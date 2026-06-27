OpenAI Names Prabhjeet Singh As Managing Director For India Operations

OpenAI has appointed Prabhjeet Singh as Managing Director for India, one of the company's top-priority markets, a statement on Friday said.

Singh will be OpenAI's "most senior leader" in India, with responsibility for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations. His focus will include building partnerships and supporting India's wider AI ecosystem, while helping more consumers, businesses, institutions and government bodies benefit from AI, OpenAI said.

"OpenAI can confirm that Prabhjeet Singh will join as Managing Director for India in September. He will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for APAC (Asia Pacific)," according to the company.

The latest appointment is part of OpenAI's continued investment in India, one of the top priority markets for the company.

Singh joins OpenAI from Uber where he served as President of India and South Asia, and led its mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has stepped up its India push, deepening partnerships with businesses and developer community, as it lays bold bets on one of the fastest-growing markets for artificial intelligence adoption.

Altman has maintained that AI adoption in India has been "amazing" to watch, and that the company is excited to invest more here. The company announced its first office in New Delhi in November 2025.

One of the most prominent names in the global digital industry, Altman, had recently also signalled a major vote of confidence in India's tech landscape during the India AI Summit in February this year when he lauded the speed of tech adoption here.

"What's happening in India with AI is really quite amazing," Altman had said. He had praised India's current "conviction" to invest across the entire AI stack, and indicated that India's tech ecosystem is on the verge of a massive, AI-driven entrepreneurial explosion.

"The country's conviction to invest in everything from the infrastructure layer to the model layer to the application layer on top, and the rapid adoption of the tools by people here is really quite something," Altman had said at the time.

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