Who Is Nikita Bier? X Product Head To Step Down, Continue As Advisor

Nikita Bier, the Head of Product at X, said he will step down from his leadership role and continue with the company as an advisor, marking the end of his stint overseeing product development at the social media platform.

In a post on X, Bier said it was "time to pass the torch" and return to his "natural state: a poster," adding that leading product at X had been "the privilege of a lifetime."

"Running this app is a 24/7 job, and it's now time for me to take a breather," he wrote in this post.

Who Is Nikita Bier?

Nikita Bier is a product executive and entrepreneur best known for building and scaling consumer social apps. He had been associated with X as the Head of Product since June 2025. Before joining X, he founded and led several startups, including the teen-focused anonymous messaging app ‘tbh', which was acquired by Meta in 2017. He later launched Gas, a social networking app popular among teenagers, which was acquired by Discord in 2023.

Highlights From His Tenure At X

Reflecting on his time at the company, Bier said X recorded "unprecedented growth" in new users and engagement during his tenure, with the app continuing to set monthly records. He also noted that X climbed 70 positions on Apple's App Store rankings compared with the same period last year.

According to Bier, the product team rebuilt nearly every major part of the platform over the past 400 days, including the timeline, Android app, onboarding experience, notifications and chat.

He added that X launched nearly 30 new products during the period while also introducing features aimed at protecting the platform's integrity, including displaying country-of-origin labels on profiles and strengthening security against AI-powered bots.

“There's certainly much more work to be done, but our foundation is stronger than ever,” he wrote in his post.

Leadership Transition

Bier said the company's product roadmap would now be led by a broader leadership team, naming Benji Taylor for design, Mridul S for core product engineering and Dinkin Flicka for mobile engineering, alongside other executives.

He also thanked X owner Elon Musk and the wider X team for the opportunity to lead product.

"See you on the Timeline," Bier concluded in his post.

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