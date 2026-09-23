Who Is Arvind Subramanian? Axis Bank Appoints Additional Independent Director For Four Years

Axis Bank has appointed Arvind Subramanian as an additional independent director for a four-year term, effective Sept. 23, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval. His tenure will run until Sept. 22, 2030.

The appointment was made following the recommendation of the bank's Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Subramanian will not be liable to retire by rotation during his tenure as an independent director.

Who Is Arvind Subramanian?

Subramanian, 53, has more than three decades of experience across strategy consulting, operating leadership and enterprise growth. His career spans business services, technology, industrials, consumer, and real estate, giving him experience across multiple sectors.

He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Iron Mountain India Pvt. Ltd. In this role, he leads the company's India business and has global responsibility for Enterprise Strategy and Incubation.

Before joining Iron Mountain, Subramanian spent nearly 15 years with Boston Consulting Group. His work there covered corporate strategy, digital transformation, growth agendas, organisation design and large-scale change across multiple industries.

He also served as Managing Director and Partner at BCG, where he led the Technology, Media & Telecommunications practice in India.

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Leadership Experience And Education

Subramanian also served as Managing Director and CEO at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., which is a listed company under Mahindra Group.

His educational qualifications include a B.Tech degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Axis Bank said Subramanian is not related to any of its other directors or key managerial personnel. The bank also said he is not debarred from holding the office of director by SEBI or any other statutory authority.

His four-year term will remain subject to shareholders' approval and will end on Sept. 22, 2030.

Axis Bank Stock Price Movement

Axis Bank shares have been muted since the beginning of this calendar year. Over the past year, the stock only delivered a 6.6% return; over the past three years, it has gained around 22.6%.

Currently, the private sector bank has a market cap of Rs 3,87,910.27 crore on NSE and is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.9 times.

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