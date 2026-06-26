Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Franchise Returns With A Decent Start; Earns This Amount

Welcome To The Jungle has made a decent start at the Indian box office. The Ahmed Khan directorial started with paid previews on Thursday, collecting Rs 3.75 crore from 2,494 shows while registering 26% occupancy.

The film has collected Rs 11.52 crore net in India so far on Friday. Including its paid preview earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 15.27 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 18.09 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film is currently running across 9,424 shows nationwide and has recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 22.23%.

The Akshay Kumar-led comedy witnessed improved audience turnout during the afternoon and evening shows.

Morning shows opened at 11% occupancy before rising to 26.85% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy further improved to 28.85%, showing stronger audience interest later in the day.

Regional Performance

Lucknow emerged as the strongest market with 37% occupancy, followed by Jaipur with 33%.

Among other major centres, Chennai recorded 25.3% occupancy, while NCR and Chandigarh registered 24.3% and 24% respectively. Mumbai stood at 22.3%, Bengaluru at 20%, and Bhopal at 19.7%.

Ahmedabad recorded 18.7% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad at 18% and Kolkata at 17.7%. Pune registered 16%, while Surat remained on the lower side with 13% occupancy.

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About The Film

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

The film features a large ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

The comedy follows a group of quirky characters who get caught up in a chaotic jungle adventure filled with confusion, criminals and comic situations.

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