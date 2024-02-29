WATCH: Bill Gates' 'Most Unexpected Collab' With Dolly Chaiwalla Goes Viral
The video shared by Bill Gates has garnered over 15 millions views and over a million likes on Instagram.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is currently on a visit to India, on Wednesday, shared a video on Instagram with a Nagpur-based tea seller who is popularly known as 'Dolly Chaiwalla'.
In the video which has gone viral on social media, Gates praised India's innovation culture. "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn, even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea," the philanthropist said.
Gates can be seen sipping a hot cup of 'chai' made by the popular tea vendor. "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha!" the text in the video said indicating that Gates might be looking forward to many interactions during his visit to India.
According to PTI, Dolly Chaiwalla's roadside tea stall is located near the old VCA stadium in the city's Sadar area. The real name of the tea seller, a popular figure on social media, is not known, but he is famously called Dolly Chaiwalla. However, it was not known where and when the viral video was shot.
The video has garnered over 15 million views and over a million likes on Instagram. Watch it here:
Several netizens have reacted to the video shared by Bill Gates and called it the "most unexpected collab ever." Here are some of the reactions:
Bill Gates on Wednesday called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar and discussed technology-driven farmer empowerment initiatives. He held discussions with the chief minister about various state government initiatives.
In the morning, Gates visited a slum in Bhubaneswar and interacted with the residents. He visited the Biju Adarsh Colony in the Maa Mangla Basti along with state government officials, news agency PTI reported. Besides enquiring about the well-being of the residents of the slum, Gates also interacted with members of women's self-help groups (SHGs).
(With PTI inputs)