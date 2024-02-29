WATCH: Bill Gates' 'Most Unexpected Collab' With Dolly Chaiwalla Goes Viral

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is currently on a visit to India, on Wednesday, shared a video on Instagram with a Nagpur-based tea seller who is popularly known as 'Dolly Chaiwalla'.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, Gates praised India's innovation culture. "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn, even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea," the philanthropist said.

Gates can be seen sipping a hot cup of 'chai' made by the popular tea vendor. "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha!" the text in the video said indicating that Gates might be looking forward to many interactions during his visit to India.

According to PTI, Dolly Chaiwalla's roadside tea stall is located near the old VCA stadium in the city's Sadar area. The real name of the tea seller, a popular figure on social media, is not known, but he is famously called Dolly Chaiwalla. However, it was not known where and when the viral video was shot.

The video has garnered over 15 million views and over a million likes on Instagram. Watch it here: