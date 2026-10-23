Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 28: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Enters Final Leg, Will It Cross Rs 100 Crore?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is nearing the end of its theatrical run after four weeks in cinemas.

The film opened strongly but witnessed a steady decline in daily collections amid competition from Drishyam 3 and Jailer 2. With its box office run slowing, the film is likely to fall short of the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone.

Day 28 Box Office Summary

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The fantasy thriller collected Rs 5 lakh on Day 28. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 70.20 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 83.27 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Including Rs 8.05 crore from overseas markets, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 91.32 crore. The film has been screened across 74,576 shows so far.

Box Office Milestones

Despite falling short of the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark so far, The Vvaan has achieved notable milestones for its lead actors and production house, according to Koimoi report.

It ranked as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of Tamannaah Bhatia's career, behind Entertainment and Humshakals. For Sidharth Malhotra, the film ranked fifth among his highest-grossing films worldwide, according to the same report. His top performers included Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Brothers and Student of the Year.

The film also ranked among the top-grossing post-pandemic releases from Balaji Motion Pictures.

Day-Wise Box Office Earnings

The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest started its box office run with Rs 8 crore on Day 1. The fantasy thriller saw a strong jump over the weekend, collecting Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3. This took its opening weekend total to Rs 33.60 crore.

While it recorded a strong opening weekend, its daily earnings dropped considerably in the following weeks. The film collected Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4, Rs 6 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7, ending its first week with Rs 53.60 crore.

The film's collections slowed in the second week. It earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, Rs 2 crore on Day 9 and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 10. The daily figures then fell to Rs 95 lakh on Day 11, Rs 1.20 crore on Day 12, Rs 80 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 14. The second week added Rs 12.20 crore to its total.

In the third week, The Vvaan collected Rs 55 lakh on Day 15 and Rs 1 crore each on Days 16 and 17. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 35 lakh on Day 18, Rs 45 lakh on Day 19, Rs 35 lakh on Day 20 and Rs 20 lakh on Day 21. The film wrapped up its third week with Rs 3.90 crore.

By the fourth week, the film's daily collections had dropped to just a few lakhs. It earned Rs 4 lakh on Day 22, Rs 7 lakh on Day 23 and Rs 9 lakh on Day 24. The film collected Rs 6 lakh on Day 25, Rs 12 lakh on Day 26, Rs 7 lakh on Day 27 and Rs 5 lakh on Day 28. Its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 50 lakh.

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All About The Film

Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, while Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji are part of the supporting cast.

Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill have written the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was released on September 25, 2026.

Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 53.60 crore

Week 2: Rs 12.20 crore

Week 3: Rs 3.90 crore

Week 4: Rs 50 lakh

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