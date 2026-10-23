Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ajay Devgn's Film Slows Down After Strong Run, Eyes Weekend Boost

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its theatrical run as it enters its fourth week in cinemas. While the film enjoyed a strong opening and performed well in its first two weeks, its daily collections have slowed in recent days.

Here's a look at the film's Day 21 box office collection and occupancy.

Day 21 Box Office Collection

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Drishyam 3 collected Rs 2.10 crore net across 4,503 shows on Day 21, marking a 20.8% drop from its previous day collection. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 361.85 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 433.52 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 21, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 129.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 563.02 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Ajay Devgn-starrer opened on a strong note, collecting Rs 62 crore net on Day 1. The film earned Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 176.50 crore.

However, collections began to fall during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7. It wrapped up its first week with Rs 245.50 crore net in India.

The film saw a fresh boost during its second weekend, collecting Rs 14.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 26.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 10.

The collections then slowed, with the film earning Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 8.50 crore on Day 12, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 14. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 87.50 crore.

In its third week, the film's daily earnings remained modest. It collected Rs 3.10 crore on Day 15, Rs 5 crore on Day 16 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 17. The film then earned Rs 3.50 crore on Day 18, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Day 19.

Collections dropped further to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 20 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 21. The crime thriller is now looking to attract more audiences over the upcoming weekend.

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About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, as he faces fresh challenges from the police. When Meera Deshmukh returns and a new Crime Branch officer begins investigating the case, Vijay must find a way to protect his family and keep his secrets safe.

The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

The crime thriller was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. It has a runtime of around two hours and 30 minutes and carries a UA 16+ certification.

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