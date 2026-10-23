Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on October 23

Gold Rate Today in India: Gold prices continue to weaken as rising crude oil prices stoked inflation fears and raised bets for another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve by the end of this year.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Gold closed at Rs 1,43,309 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange, declining around 1.9% in a single session. During the week so far, the yellow metal has declined around 3.12%.

Silver tanked below the Rs 2,00,000 level on Thursday, settling at Rs 1,99,599 per kg on the MCX, losing around 4.6% in the previous session, and declining more than 5.5%.

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Meanwhile, 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,43,630 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 2,00,380 per kg on Friday. The 22K gold stood at Rs 1,31,661 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,85,352 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

In the international market, Comex gold prices were down around 0.6% to $4,037.6 per ounce, while Comex silver was trading at $54.6 per ounce, after declining 0.74% as of 00:29 GMT, in the Oct. 23 session.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Lose Shine: Yellow Metal Prices Fall By Rs 1,700 To Below Rs 1,45,000; Silver Falls By Rs 5,200

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,370 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,130 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,790 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,180 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,490 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,600 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,423; Delhi at Rs 1,31,203; Chennai at Rs 1,31,808; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,248; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,533; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,633 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,00,010 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,99,670 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,00,600 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,99,750 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,00,170 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,00,330 per kg

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