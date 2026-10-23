Rs 600 Crore In 9 Days: Jailer 2 Continues Its Box Office Rampage; Check Rajinikanth's Film's Day Wise Collection

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its impressive box office run, attracting audiences in India and overseas. The sequel has crossed Rs 600 crore in worldwide collections in just nine days, although its domestic momentum slowed on Day 8.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 collected Rs 17.15 crore net in India on Day 8 across 13,241 shows. This was a 39.1% drop from its previous day collection. The film's total India gross has reached Rs 391.55 crore, while its net collection stands at Rs 334.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Day 8, taking its total international earnings to Rs 214.50 crore and its worldwide collection to Rs 606.05 crore. It recorded an overall occupancy of 25.2%.

The Tamil version led the day's collections with Rs 10.75 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 3.60 crore and Hindi at Rs 2.40 crore. The Kannada version added Rs 40 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

Its earnings dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, taking its total India net collection to Rs 334.35 crore.

State-Wise Gross Report

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise gross collection of Jailer 2 on Day 8 with Rs 7.50 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 4 crore, while Karnataka earned Rs 3.65 crore.

Kerala added Rs 2.20 crore, and the remaining regions contributed Rs 2.75 crore, taking the total state-wise gross to Rs 20.10 crore.

Overseas Collections

Overseas markets have played a major role in the film's success. Jailer 2 earned an estimated $22.24 million, or around Rs 209–210 crore, overseas in its first week.

The film has reportedly surpassed the lifetime overseas collections of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film in international markets.

The Middle East contributed the most, with $7.10 million, followed by North America at $5.90 million and Malaysia at $2.74 million. The UK and Ireland earned $1.86 million, while Europe contributed $1.36 million. Other territories added another $3.28 million.

In Australia, the film collected around A$1.69 million, while New Zealand contributed NZ$223,408. Sacnilk estimates that overseas collections could eventually reach $25–30 million if the film continues to perform well.

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About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to investigate the network and protect his family.

The film also stars S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff appear in special roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

The action drama was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

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