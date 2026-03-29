Vijaypat Singhania Carried The Raymond Brand Himself: Journalist Gurbir Singh

Industrialist Vijaypat Singhania, the patriarch of the Raymond Group who died in Mumbai at age 87, was a larger-than-life figure who carried the brand of Raymond by himself, according to senior journalist Gurbir Singh.

Singhania's leadership of Raymond since 1980 as chairman and managing director, more than a decade before the economic liberalisation of 1991 signalled the arrival of the Indian consumer, and ensured that the textile brand was able to withstand the pressures unlike many legacy brands.

"He gave the company a much bigger life and he was punching above its strength," Singh told NDTV Profit. "The reason was he was sort of a cowboy, beyond being an industrialist."

Singhania was also the founder of the newspaper Indian Post. It was a unique project. The USP was the paper was that he gave complete editorial independence, according to Singh.

"He was a larger-than-life figure in the Eighties and the Nineties, a man who carried the brand of Raymond on himself. Usually, film stars and other stars carry the brand of a corporate group, but in this case, he carried it himself," Singh said. "He was the unique man."

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said Singhania was somebody who was not cut from the typical cloth of what a businessman should be.

"He was somebody who had varied interests. At an individual level, he was certainly someone who obviously took risks and enjoyed the thrill of life," Deora said. "He was a unique character, somebody I remember quite fondly as a child growing up," Deora added.

Key Things To Know About Vijaypat Singhania

Vijaypat Singhania was born on 4 October 1938 into the eminent Singhania family.

He grew to become a colossus of Indian industry and one of the most audacious aviators.

He was the Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group from 1980 to 2000.

Singhania expanded Raymond into synthetic fabrics, denim, steel, industrial files, and cement.

In 1994, the Indian Air Force made him an Honorary Air Commodore.

He was awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award for his aviation exploits.

In 2026, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, for his achievements.

In November 2005 at the age of 67, Singhania ascended to approximately 69,000 feet in a hot air balloon - lifting off from a Mumbai racecourse and landing near Nashik some five hours later.

ALSO READ: Vijaypat Singhania, Ex-Raymond Group Chief, Passes Away At 87

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