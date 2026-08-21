Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: FDA Scraps Food Licence Of Bombay Presidency Radio Club Over 'Dead Cockroaches'

The Maharashtra FDA, headed by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, has suspended the food licence of The Bombay Presidency Radio Club in Mumbai's Colaba after an August 19 inspection found serious hygiene and food safety violations, including fly infestation, a dead cockroach and flaking ceiling plaster over food preparation areas.

The inspection also found chemicals stored near food and food items and utensils kept on the floor. With a 47% non-compliance rate, the club has been ordered to immediately halt all food purchase, sale and distribution activities.

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(This is a developing story)

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